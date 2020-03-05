Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Sarasota based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- Cleaning and personal hygiene products like hand sanitizer continue to fly off shelves following consumer concerns over the coronavirus. 

Sarasota based chemical manufacture Durisan is working overtime to keep up with those demands. 

“Everything is selling off the shelves,” said Durisan business development manager Alexandra Lin. 

Currently, the CDC is recommending the public use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. 

Durisan however, is creating a 24-hour, alcohol-free, hand sanitizer they believe rival other products currently on the market. 

“As you apply the product and you spray it, creates an anti-microbial glove basically protecting your hands for up to 24-hours. It creates a bond with your skin,” said Lin. 

But the most popular product for the five-year-old company is their disinfectant surface wipes that claim to kill several human viruses including COVID-19. 

“You need to look for a product that will kill SARs, human coronavirus, the past, as well as HIV and when you have all of that mixed together, you have a product that will kill the new human coronavirus.” 

In the meantime, Durisan is working to expand its reach in an effort to protect as many people as possible. The company is now selling its products on Amazon and in several retailers like Rite Aid. 

“It’s an airborne virus and it is highly contagious. We just want everyone to be careful,” said Lin. 

To learn more about Durisan and view their line of products, visit their website here.  

