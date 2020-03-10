Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow

TAMPA (WFLA) – Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Tampa on Thursday.

Now some are wondering if large, open campaign rallies are a good idea with coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, both Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden abruptly canceled scheduled rallies Tuesday night in Ohio out of caution for spreading the coronavirus.

Sanders had been planning to speak at a convention center in Cleveland as results from six states voting in the Democratic presidential contests began rolling in. But he pulled the plug only about three hours before it was scheduled to start, and his campaign announced that decisions on future events would be made on a case-by-case basis.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” Sanders’ campaign spokesman, Mike Casca, said in a statement. “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

A Biden spokesman initially suggested the former vice president’s own event in Cleveland would go on as scheduled, but his campaign subsequently released a statement saying it was off.

At this point, it is unknown if Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Tampa will take place on Thursday.

Retired USF Political Science Professor Dr. Susan MacManus says the spread of the virus is a legitimate concern for all candidates.

“It’s absolutely a concern and what you are seeing today is a lot of congress members saying to the Presidential candidates, congress members on both sides of the aisle, get off the trail, listen to the CDC, do what they’re telling others to do, stay out of big crowds,” said MacManus.

Campaign rallies are used to excite supporters, MacManus canceling the events will not be an easy thing for many politicians to do.

“It’s counter to what every politician knows how to do which is handshake, hug, take selfies close by, everything they’re used to doing on a campaign trail, now all of a sudden they have to hit elbows and everything they are not used to doing and it’s very constraining to them,” said MacManus.

However, she believes there could be negative consequences for a candidate if they hold a large event that is later determined to have helped spread the virus.

“Suppose it spreads among the crowd and you were the one that sponsored the rally. Then it looks like you as the candidate were not being very responsible,” said MacManus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

