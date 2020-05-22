Breaking News
San Francisco park using ‘social distancing’ circles to keep people safe and separated

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN NEWSOURCE/KRON) – Officials are making sure visitors to one California park keep their distance.

People visiting the Dolores Park in San Francisco saw the new design for the park on Thursday as crews painted huge white circles on the grass.

The circles are supposed to help groups who are not in the same household keep six feet a part.

San Francisco’s mayor threatened to shut down the park earlier this month after crowds failed to maintain social distancing.

This new look comes just in time for memorial day weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco reported more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths.

