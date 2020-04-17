Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

San Diego Comic-Con canceled for first time in 50 years

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A cosplayer dressed as Darth Vader attend the 2019 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history, organizers announced Friday morning.

The event will return to the San Diego Convention Center July 22-25 in 2021.

“Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for conventions each year, and
how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, (we) had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” the organization wrote in a news release. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

Organizers said people who bought badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to either request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. Emails with details will go out soon, according to Comic-Con. Similarly, exhibitors will have options for recouping or transferring their fees.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take
this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, a spokesperson for the
organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"

Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown"

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases"

Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center"

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss