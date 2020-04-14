Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Sam’s Club introduces ‘hero hours’ for health care workers, first responders

Each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., membership not required

File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is setting aside two hours each Sunday for first responders and health care workers to shop inside its stores without the required membership, the company announced on Twitter on Monday.

Starting Sunday, April 19, Sam’s Club will implement ‘Hero Hours,’ expanding its associate hours to include first responders and health care workers.

The retail warehouse club says membership will not be required to shop during these hours and employees will be provided masks and will practice social distancing.

‘Hero Hours’ will run every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sam’s Club says the special hours will be implemented at all stores nationwide.

