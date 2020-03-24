Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Sam’s Club announces special hours and ‘concierge pickup’ for seniors

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Sam’s Club has announced dedicated shopping hours and a “shop from your car” service for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Starting Thursday, March 26, locations across the country will offer shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to impacted customers.

The company also announced a concierge service where customers can shop from their car during these same special hours.

Customers can park in a “designated parking location” and place their order from the car.

The special hours includes the pharmacy and optical centers “until further notice,” Lance de la Rosa, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Sam’s Club, said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"

Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

Pinellas schools distributing thousands of laptops for online learning during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas schools distributing thousands of laptops for online learning during coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay YMCAs offer relief care to essential workers during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay YMCAs offer relief care to essential workers during coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss