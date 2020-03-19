Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus, reports say

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.

Payton is the first person in the NFL known to test positive for the virus.

