Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.
Payton is the first person in the NFL known to test positive for the virus.
