Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks for coronavirus relief

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 08: Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(CNN)—Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively say they are donating $1 million dollars to two charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the organizations is Feeding America, which focuses on helping end hunger with its food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

The other charity is Food Banks Canada, which focuses on helping food banks stay stocked and funded.

The couple is hoping to help older adults and low-income families, groups they say have been “brutally impacted” by COVID-19.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

CV impacts primary election day

Thumbnail for the video titled "CV impacts primary election day"

Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried"

St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss