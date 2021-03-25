Rutgers University will require COVID-19 vaccine for students to attend school this fall

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (NBC) – Rutgers University is taking steps toward a pre-pandemic normal, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to its student immunization requirements.

All students studying on the New Jersey campus this fall will need to be fully vaccinated. The mandate is apparently the first of its kind among U.S. colleges and universities.

A letter from university president Jonathan Holloway outlining the plan was emailed to the campus community Thursday.

“In support of Rutgers’ commitment to health and safety for all members of its community, the University will be updating its Immunization Requirements for Students to include the COVID-19 vaccine. This health policy update means that, with limited exceptions, all students planning to attend in the Fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated,” Jonathan Holloway said in an open letter.

Holloway said students will be allowed to apply for medical or religious exemptions. Online-only students will not be required to be vaccinated.