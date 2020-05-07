Rubio on meat shortages: ‘We’ll have to go a little vegan’

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. The panel is considering Ratcliffe’s nomination for director of national intelligence. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio raised some eyebrows while talking about the country’s meat shortage Wednesday by saying some people may “have to go a little vegan.”

Rubio made the comment during an appearance on the Fox News program “Fox & Friends.”

Rubio was asked about the tightening of America’s food supply. Here’s what he had to say:

“Unlike other supply chain issues, this has nothing to do with anyone overseas. This has to do with how many people can you make work inside one of these processing plants — they’re all very close to each other and there’s a public health risk. So there’s been disruptions there. I know people are working hard to get that resolved. In the meantime, I guess we’ll have to go a little vegan, right?”

Many meat suppliers have temporarily closed their factories because workers are falling ill from COVID-19.

Tyson announced Monday even more plant closures could be coming.

Major grocery store chains are keeping an eye on the situation and restricting some purchases. Costco is limiting three meat products per customer and Publix is limiting two chicken products per customer.