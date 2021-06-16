Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Sea’s inaugural sailing from Florida postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A coronavirus outbreak has forced Royal Caribbean to postpone the inaugural sailing of its cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley announced on Facebook Tuesday that eight crew members tested positive for the virus during routine testing.

“All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18. The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective,” Bailey said in the statement. “The eight crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team.”

The ship was scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale embark on a voyage through the Southern and Western Caribbean on July 3, but that’s been pushed back to July 31.

“While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests,” Bayley said.

The crew members will be quarantined for 14 days.