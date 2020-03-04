Rory McIlroy putting trust in Olympic Committee, says he will participate in Tokyo games amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The concerns surrounding the coronavirus are rolling onto the immaculate greens at Bay Hill in Orlando.

After finishing the Pro-Am ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Wednesday, the top-ranked golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, responded to a question about the virus.

Will it affect his decision to play in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo?

“It is something that we are trying to stay on top of,” said McIlroy. “It is something that, if the organizers and the Olympic Committee believe it is safe enough that athletes can go and compete in the games, then, you have to take their word for it. They are obviously communicating with the people that are the best at doing this whether it is the CDC in this country, whether it is the World Health Organization, whatever it is. If they are speaking to those people and those people are the best in their field, then, you have to trust their judgment is the right one.”

Dustin Johnson, who is currently the fifth-ranked golfer in the world, has elected to skip the upcoming Olympics. According to multiple reports, his agent said the schedule – not the threat of the coronavirus – is the reason for that decision.

