Rolling Stones postpone Tampa concert due to coronavirus

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: (L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Rolling Stones announced Tuesday they are postponing their “No Filter” tour due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The tour included a stop in Tampa.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band said in a tweet. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

The Stones were supposed to kick off their 15-date tour on May 8 in San Diego and wrap it up on July 9 in Atlanta. All 15 dates have been postponed, according to the band’s website.

The tour was scheduled to stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on July 5. The legendary rockers haven’t played in Tampa since 2005.

The band’s website does not say when the tour will take place now. Those who bought tickets are told to hold onto their original tickets and wait for more information.

