High demand for vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay crashes sign-up sites, jams phone lines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s vaccine rollout got off to a rocky start on Monday with websites crashing, phone lines going down and sites reaching full capacity.

In Hillsborough County, people trying to make an appointment to get vaccinated online were told the website was not available.

In a tweet, the county said its registration system and phone center were experiencing service interruptions and that delays were to be expected.

The demand for vaccines led to jammed phone lines in Pinellas County. As of this writing, the health department’s phone lines are still down.

Both counties began taking appointments for the vaccine on Monday. Hillsborough County plans to distribute about 1,500 doses at four locations across the county. People can make a reservation by calling 888-755-2822 or visiting  hccovidshot.as.me.

Pinellas County residents can contact the health department at 727-824-6900 or call their COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121.

News Channel 8 has reached out to both health department’s for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss