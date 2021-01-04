High demand for vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay crashes sign-up sites, jams phone lines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s vaccine rollout got off to a rocky start on Monday with websites crashing, phone lines going down and sites reaching full capacity.

In Hillsborough County, people trying to make an appointment to get vaccinated online were told the website was not available.

In a tweet, the county said its registration system and phone center were experiencing service interruptions and that delays were to be expected.

Due to high-demand, the external #COVID19 vaccination registration system and phone center are experiencing service interruptions. Please expect continued delays when attempting to make an appointment as work continues to mitigate the technical issues. pic.twitter.com/OGHZbYgsMZ — FL DOH in Hillsborough County (@DOHHillsborough) January 4, 2021

The demand for vaccines led to jammed phone lines in Pinellas County. As of this writing, the health department’s phone lines are still down.

Both counties began taking appointments for the vaccine on Monday. Hillsborough County plans to distribute about 1,500 doses at four locations across the county. People can make a reservation by calling 888-755-2822 or visiting hccovidshot.as.me.

Pinellas County residents can contact the health department at 727-824-6900 or call their COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121.

News Channel 8 has reached out to both health department’s for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.

LATEST STORIES: