Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to return, possibly without crowds due to pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER – The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands lit, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. The 77-foot tall Norway spruce is covered with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

NEW YORK (CNN) – It’s still six months away, but new york officials are starting to think about Christmas.

According to a Bloomberg report, Rockefeller Center will have a Christmas tree for the 2020 season.

People will also be able to skate on the center’s ice rink. However, officials expect crowds won’t be as big this December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course the Christmas tree will go up this year, and we will do a terrific and phenomenal tree,” the property’s managing director, EB Kelly, tells Bloomberg. “We may need to reimagine what the tree lighting itself looks like.”

Another New York City holiday tradition the coronavirus has failed to fully cancel is the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, which plans to take place on the Fourth of July, only without a live audience.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss