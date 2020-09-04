‘Rise to Shine’ safety campaign launches in Pinellas Co. ahead of Labor Day weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The “It’s five o’clock somewhere” beach vibes started early Friday morning on Clearwater Beach with many getting out to enjoy Labor Day weekend.

But some worry that COVID-19 could crash the party, so Pinellas county leaders have launched a new campaign, hoping to keep beachgoers safe.

Local leaders want tourists feeling safe enough to visit while also keeping those of us who live here safe.

Some say it’s about time to boost the economy, others are worried it will cause a spike in cases.

The “Rise to Shine Campaign” is all about rising to the occasion of safety amid the coronavirus to shine as a tourist destination.









It’s backed by Visit St.Pete/Clearwater, the Chamber of Commerce and many local mayors.

We asked local leaders if they’re worried about a spike in cases from Labor Day festivities.

“I mean who knows, but at this time no,” Steve Hayes said, President and CEO of Visit St.Pete/Clearwater.

“We’re always worried there’s going to be a spike,” Pat Gerard said, Chair of the Pinellas County Commission. Gerard continued “But I think people have been so good about the mask ordinance that I think it will be less of bump then it was on Memorial Day, which was terrible,” she said.

“We worry about it becasue we don’t want people coming here and getting sick making us sick or brining something here and making us sick,” Gerard continued.

The chair of Pinellas County Commission says she’s hopeful masks and socially distancing will keep COVID-19 numbers down, while bringing up the economy.

“Business has been very slow [the past 6 months], of course, we’ve been impacted by coronavirus,” Simone Haug said, manager of Kilwins on Clearwater Beach.

She said she’s excited for labor day tourists. “We hope the weather will play along with us. We’re preparing lots of caramel for our caramel apples. We’re hoping we got a lot of local tourists from around the area and from other states,” Haug said.

But not everyone is keen on drawing tourists to our beaches.

“Oh, I think it definitely will cause a COVID spike,” said Crystal Epps who is visiting Clearwater for work.

Epps said she had COVD-19, has lost loved ones to the virus and thinks it’s too soon to draw in crowds.

“We are all are impacted by it, doesn’t matter race, social-economic background, covid is here for now and we all need to be mindful of that,” Epps said.

Visit St.Pete/Clearwater wants local businesses to hang free supplies to promote the “Rise to Shine” campaign, for more information visit the Rise to Shine Campaign website.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: