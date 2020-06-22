ORLANDO (CNN) — The NBA is offering players a smart ring that may be able to predict if the individual is about to show symptoms of COVID-19.
The maker of the Oura Ring says it can track a user’s health data and even predict if users are about to show symptoms of the coronavirus.
The $299 ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature. There’s not enough information yet on how well the device actually works for COVID-19.
The ring is one of several wearable devices being studied to see if they can detect coronavirus.
A team at Scripps Research is looking into the potential of the Apple Watch, Fitbit, Oura, and others to see if they can accurately monitor a person’s baseline stats to detect the early onset of an infection.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Ring can predict symptoms of COVID-19, company says; NBA to try it on players
- Florida coronavirus: Percent positivity drops 4% in new tests; state eclipses 100k cases
- WHO chief warns world leaders not to ‘politicize’ pandemic
- Hillsborough EPG to vote on possible mask mandate
- Lakeland decides against mandatory face mask order