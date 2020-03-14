Rhode Island child tests positive for COVID-19 may have contracted it from Jazz player, police say

FILE – In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Both players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert’s test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) – A Rhode Island police chief says a young resident who is among the nine additional cases of the coronavirus announced Friday may have contracted it from an NBA player.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Friday that the child, who he did not name, attended a Boston Celtics game last week and got an autograph from an infected player, who he also did not name, the Providence Journal reported.

Lacey said one of the children had recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas, and the other had received an autograph from one of the two Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who have since tested positive for the coronavirus

He did not specify which child attended the NBA game, which was played at the TD Garden in Boston. It’s also unclear which player, Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell, gave the child the autograph, or if that is exactly where the child contracted the virus.

The Boston Celtics released a statement Friday on the situation, saying they were told by health officials that it was unlikely the players were contagious during the game.

“Specific to the news about the Utah players, the [Massachusetts Department of Public Health] has advised us that based on those players’ health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious,” the statement reads.

Gobert and Mitchell shared the court with 50 opposing players in those games, plus 15 referees.

The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Rhode Island rose from five to 14, state officials announced Friday.