Restaurants, gyms shutting down again in Miami-Dade during COVID-19 spike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, short-term rentals and more will once again be closing during Florida’s current spike in coronavirus cases.

According to NBC Miami, restaurants, ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms, fitness centers and short-term rentals are all being ordered to shut down Wednesday.

NBC Miami reports restaurants can continue to operate for takeout and delivery.

“With the percentage of COVID-19 positive cases growing and an uptick in hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County, I’m continuing to roll back business openings. This will affect restaurants (except for takeout & delivery service), gyms and more,” the mayor tweeted.

In a press release, the mayor confirmed beaches will be open on Tuesday, “but, if we see crowding and people not following the public health rules” he will be forced to close them again.

A county-wide curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

