Restaurant uses shower curtains to separate customers

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A restaurant in Ohio preparing to reopen indoor seating will use clear shower curtains to help socially distance customers and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

At the Twisted Citrus, measures are already being taken in preparation for when indoor dining can begin again May 21.

“We’ve had had everything repainted re-sanitized now obviously,” owner Kim Shapiro said. “We got to talking installing barriers, masks for the customers or masks for our employees, how we can socially distance the customers, so there’s all of that that’s going into an already challenging business model.”

With close quarters in the dining area unsuitable for distancing tables, Shapiro is installing clear shower curtains as barriers between tables. The barriers can be easily cleaned and sanitized between customers while keeping a safe, but open atmosphere.

“We have looked at a few different barriers, obviously we knew they had to be cleanable and you know for us part of our thought process and the whole people comfortable getting out is you want to see other people, you’ve have seen the same four, five, six people you live with all the time,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro knows that when the time comes that people can venture out, there will still be people who are uncomfortable doing so. She says she wants those who do to enjoy the experience and not feel as though they are part of what she calls a big science experiment.

“You know we are hopeful those that are comfortable venturing back out will appreciate some of the steps that we are making to try and work through this ever changing situation,” Shaprio said.

