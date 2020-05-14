Restaurant uses blow-up dolls to enforce social distancing

(WYFF/CNN) – A South Carolina restaurant has a unique way to ensure social distancing inside.

Dine-in service is available at Open Hearth for the first time since March, and the owners wanted to make the restaurant look as full as they could.

So they ordered ten blow-up dolls and dressed them up like patrons, even giving them wigs to wear.

The owners say they’re following social distancing guidelines by spacing out customers, using disposable menus, and ensuring employees wear masks.

LATEST STORIES: