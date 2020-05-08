Restaurant owners, police gear up for busy Mother’s Day weekend at Bay Area eateries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The music flowed as did the enthusiasm this week at Forbici Modern Italian in Hyde Park.

Like other restaurants around Florida, Forbici is back in business.

8 On Your Side learned that the owner has a plan to make sure things do not get out of hand during the state’s phase one reopening plan.

“The systems and procedures we put in place are we have one person’s responsibility is to count guests, within our dining room, to make sure we’re underneath the 25 percent mandate,” Jeff Giagante said.

That means more than 50 people inside the Forbici dining room at once, wait staff included, he said.

Another person with a plan as people head into the Mother’s Day weekend: Tampa mayor Jane Castor.

8 On Your Side went to Tampa City Hall to ask how restaurants will be patrolled, making sure they do not go over capacity.

“We have our code enforcement officers, police officers, they have visited all the restaurants in the city. They have provided them with a checklist of the regulations and the rules to follow, and so far everyone’s been doing very, very well,” the mayor said Friday.

Back at Forbici, Gigante understands the importance of following the rules during these strange but important times.

“This is our lifeline now, so why would you jeopardize that?” he said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: