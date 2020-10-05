Restart St. Pete: City to reopen facilities, resume events Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Mayor Rick Kriseman’s plan to “Restart St. Pete” kicks off Monday.

St. Pete will start accepting requesting events on city property and facilities will start to reopen.

Organizers of third-party, co-sponsored and private events are required to comply with local health authorities and CDC guidelines.

Recreation center room rentals will be available, and gyms and fitness centers can resume operations.

Each center must lay out its own opening plan and safety procedures in detail for patrons.

Interested patrons should contact their local center for guidelines.

Fee clases and programming will resume at a later date. Visit StPeteParksRec.org for updates.

Also, St. Pete Libraries will reopen with limited hours. Services offered and hours will differ among library locations. The following services will be offered:

45-minute browsing and check-out at all locations except West St. Petersburg Community Library

45-minute self-mediated computer time at all locations except West St. Petersburg Community Library

Curbside pick-up with online scheduling through splibraries.org at Main, Mirror Lake, and West St. Petersburg Community Libraries

Main Library visitors will use the rear (North) entrance while curbside pickup continues at the front (South) entrance

Onsite holds pickup at all libraries

Book returns at all locations except Childs Park Community Library

Online customer assistance, library cards, and more by emailing webmail.library@stpete.org or using AskALibrarian to chat with or email a librarian

Virtual programming

On-site programming, meeting rooms, and children’s play areas will resume at later date. Visit splibraries.org for more details.

Also starting Monday, all other public-facing city facilities will return to normal operating hours.

All city guidelines and recommendations for indoor assembly referenced in “The St. Pete Way toolkit” on RestartStPete.com will be followed.

LATEST STORIES: