Residents have mixed emotions about COVID-19 safety ahead of St. Petersburg Grand Prix

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Peterburg Grand Prix is back and race fans are flocking to downtown St. Petersburg to see and hear Formula One racers in action.

But the race’s return comes with a little controversy as the sound of the cars buzzing around the track is instilling joy in some and fear in others.

Shauna Daucher is a Pinellas County teacher who went to the Grand Prix on Friday to have fun with her dad.

“It’s a lot of fun to come and watch our city turn into a racetrack,” Daucher said.

Businesses are also thrilled with the return of the beloved race.

“The economic impact is amazing, we definitely see boosts in sales and just more exposure,” said Megan Mcintyre, co-owner of the Tipsy Mermaid stores in St. Petersburg and Palm Harbor.

However exposure to COVID-19 is leaving some like St. Petersburg resident Ashley Begley worried.

“I’m quite nervous, a lot of noise, a lot of people bringing COVID of course,” Begley said.

Begley said she’s not happy about the added 20,000 spectators a day descending on the city and is worried for her family who lives here as well.

“My parents are quite old, older…I’m definitely worried. It’s always nervewracking,” Begley said. “I maybe wish they would have picked somewhere else.”

Business owners like Mcintyre understand the concern and are taking precautions ahead of the race.

“Of course, you know, it’s the unknown, so we just really try to keep everything safe. If people come in without masks we provide a paper mask,” Mcintyre said.

Grand Prix events continue through the weekend with the big event this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss