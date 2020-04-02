Residents concerned about COVID-19 patient living at St. Petersburg 55 and up community

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday, residents of the Burlington Post received a letter informing them that a person who lives in the 55 and older St. Petersburg apartment complex has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The resident has been advised to follow the advice of health officials, including observing an isolation period,” the letter reads.

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified contacted Eight on Your Side, she says her 72-year old mother is a resident at the complex and she is concerned about the lack of information.

“Everyone in this building is susceptible. And, that my mother could be affected,” said the woman by phone. “Not enough is being done. I think that officials … I feel like there is so much more that could be done and there’s not.”

Because of HIPPA laws, the complex cannot release any other information, including the name of the infected individual, nor where he or she lives.

That leaves a number of residents wondering if it’s their neighbor and if the person is adhearing to the self isolation period.

Tom Iovino with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says people need to be vigilant no matter where they live.

“Whether you live in an apartment with somebody on the other side of the wall, or you live in a house with a large amount of land between the two, it really doesn’t matter,” said Iovino. “The simple common sense precautions. Washing those hands thoroughly with soap, making sure to sanitize surfaces that are frequently covered, and also making sure you cover those coughs and sneezes.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

