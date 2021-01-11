Residents, caregivers to get vaccinated at St. Pete senior living community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — As coronavirus cases rise across the state and in Tampa Bay, the vaccination effort is ramping up.

CVS Clinic will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to senior residents and caregivers at The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay in St. Petersburg.

Data from the Florida Department of Health Monday morning showed more than 558,000 people in the state have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Pinellas County, more than 26,000 people have been vaccinated.

This comes as the state is rolling out a pilot program to increase vaccinations. The program is part of Governor Ron Desantis’ directive to identify places of worship and other locations in underserved communities where state health officials can administer the vaccine.

“Although supplies of vaccine from the federal government remain limited, we are remaining aggressive to stay ahead of the curve so that when supply does come, our infrastructure will be able to process it,” Desantis said. “We have been averaging more than 40,000 shots per day, and as we receive more from the federal government, we will be prepared to increase that number.”

In the first 10 days of 2021, the state has reported more than 150,000 new cases, which is more than the totals for the entire month of August, September or October.

Florida logged more than 12,000 new cases on Sunday. That brings the total to nearly 1.5 million.

The number of deaths in Pinellas County surpassed deaths in Hillsborough County according to data Monday morning, although Hillsborough has 35,000 more cases than Pinellas.

CVS Clinic will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to interested parties during the following time slots:

Assisted Living and Memory Care Residents

Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Associates, Essential Caregivers and Compassionate Caregivers

Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Associates, Essential Caregivers and Compassionate Caregivers

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

