Report: Second Florida teen dies of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A second Florida teenager has died of the novel coronavirus, according to a report.

Carsyn Davis, 17, of Fort Myers, died Tuesday afternoon from complications of COVID-19, NBC 2 reported Wednesday, citing a school official.

Davis was studying at Cypress Lake High School and was a member of the school’s orchestra and a student in the vocal department.

“We are heartbroken for the loss of a young lady who brought so much light into the world,” the school’s orchestra said on Facebook.

The News-Press reports Davis was admitted to the Children’s Hospital Friday and was transferred to the intensive care unit Sunday on her 17th birthday. The next day, she was airlited to a hospital across the state and put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for cardiac and respiratory support.

She died Tuesday afternoon.

Davis is reportedly the second Florida teen to die of the virus, which has killed more than 3,200 people in the state since the outbreak began.

A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County was the first teen to die of the virus. He was a rising junior at Wesley Chapel High School.

The state’s coronavirus report only lists four deaths for the 15-24 age group.

