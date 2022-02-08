New York to drop mask mandate in Wednesday announcement, reports say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A pair of statewide mask mandates are in the spotlight Tuesday as Governor Kathy Hochul met with school leaders to discuss one and is preparing to make an announcement Wednesday about the other.

New York State’s mask mandate for public indoor spaces is set to expire Thursday if it’s not extended. Hochul said earlier this week she would make an announcement regarding that mandate Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Tuesday evening that Hochul will let the New York mask mandate expire.

Meanwhile, she met with superintendents, teachers, and parents Tuesday to discuss the separate mask mandate in schools. That mandate is scheduled to expire on February 21.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Health said the regulation enabling state officials to issue issue such a mandate was expected to be renewed beyond February 21 to “ensure we have continued flexibility as we monitor the data and determine next steps.” That does not necessarily mean the mandate itself must be extended.

Michael Cornell, Superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District, was one of the participants in the meeting with Hochul Tuesday.

“She was clear in indicating that it’s under advisement. It’s under consideration – the lifting of the mask mandate,” Cornell said. “But I’ll say that there wasn’t anything that I heard during the meeting that would lead me to believe the lifting of the mandate is imminent.”

Cornell said he was appreciative that Hochul took the time to listen to the opinions of the stakeholders on the call.

“As we continue to see cases and hospitalizations decline, I believe it is important to work closely with groups and leaders on the ground so that we move forward in the pandemic in a way where we can stay in front of COVID-19 and keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said in a statement released by her office.

If, on Wednesday, Hochul announces that the mask mandate in other indoor places will expire, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday he will follow her lead and allow Erie County’s masking mandate to expire. The county mandate has been in effect since November 23.

“If the Governor should continue her statewide mask requirement, we shall follow suit and continue our requirement for consistency with the state’s rules,” Poloncarz said in a prepared statement.

The County Executive added even if Hochul does lift the statewide mask mandate, he will continue to renew the requirement that employees and guests in county-owned facilities through at least the end of February.