(WFLA) – Scientists at Cardiff University in Wales say there are promising signs that over-the-counter mouthwash could kill COVID-19.
According to the BBC, the report comes before a clinical trial on coronavirus patients at the University Hospital of Wales.
The BBC reports the use of mouthwash may help kill the virus in saliva after just 30 seconds of use.
The study says the ingredients “cetylpyridinium chloride and ethanol/ethyl lauroyl arginate” helped eliminate the virus.
There is currently no evidence mouthwash could be used as a treatment for COVID-19, and Twitter users are adamant that people do not inhale or ingest mouthwash.
The BBC cited the lead author of the study, Dr. Richard Stanton, who said, “This study is not yet peer reviewed and published which means it has not yet been [scrutinized] by other scientists as is the usual process with academic research. It has now been submitted for publication in a journal.”
The BBC said results of the study are expected early next year.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Dolly Parton’s donation helped fund coronavirus vaccine showing early success
- Report: Mouthwash could kill COVID-19 in seconds
- Pfizer chooses 4 states for pilot vaccine delivery program
- Second stimulus checks: Biden pushes for Congress to pass relief now
- ‘More people may die’: Biden urges Trump to aid transition