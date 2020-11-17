Report: Mouthwash could kill COVID-19 in seconds

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 28: The mouthwash bowl is seen by a dental surgery chair at East Village dental practice on May 28, 2020 in London, England. With dental staff facing a greater chance of infection due to airborne COVID-19 particles created during certain procedures, many have been forced to close throughout the lockdown with only emergency procedures still taking place at selected practices. Full PPE must be worn whenever a procedure is expected to involve the creation of airborne contaminants, with each surgery room then left for an hour for them to settle, before a disinfection process takes place. During the average day, around twelve patients will actually be seen by the staff, while over thirty more are assisted over the telephone. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Scientists at Cardiff University in Wales say there are promising signs that over-the-counter mouthwash could kill COVID-19.

According to the BBC, the report comes before a clinical trial on coronavirus patients at the University Hospital of Wales.

The BBC reports the use of mouthwash may help kill the virus in saliva after just 30 seconds of use.

The study says the ingredients “cetylpyridinium chloride and ethanol/ethyl lauroyl arginate” helped eliminate the virus.

There is currently no evidence mouthwash could be used as a treatment for COVID-19, and Twitter users are adamant that people do not inhale or ingest mouthwash.

I can't believe I have to say this, but please DO NOT drink or try to inhale mouthwash. — Dr.Krutika Kuppalli (@KrutikaKuppalli) November 17, 2020

The BBC cited the lead author of the study, Dr. Richard Stanton, who said, “This study is not yet peer reviewed and published which means it has not yet been [scrutinized] by other scientists as is the usual process with academic research. It has now been submitted for publication in a journal.”

The BBC said results of the study are expected early next year.