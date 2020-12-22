Gasparilla Bowl canceled after South Carolina pulls out due to COVID-19 concerns

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) throws a pass during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Gasparilla Bowl will not be taking place this year after South Carolina opted out of the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa this weekend citing positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing reasons.

The game was scheduled to pit South Carolina and UAB against each other. However, due to COVID-19 issues at South Carolina, the Gamecocks pulled out and the game will now not be played, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

The Gamecocks say it would be impossible for them to play Saturday’s game against UAB. The NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements, allowing the Gamecocks to accept the bowl bid

With South Carolina unable to play due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, ESPN Events has elected to cancel the 2020 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ucElPdPQKh — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 22, 2020

The game was scheduled for Dec. 26 at 12 p.m. ET for kickoff.