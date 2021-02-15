Florida’s emergency management chief Jared Moskowitz is stepping down

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, , right, speaks during a news conference alongside Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, center, and Jared Moskowitz, Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. DeSantis spoke at the stadium where the National Guard opened a coronavirus drive-thru testing site. On Sunday, they were only testing first responders. On Monday, they planned to expand it to people at least 65 years old who are showing symptoms of the illness. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who has helped lead the Florida’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters, has announced he will step down from his role, News Channel 8 has confirmed.

Moskowitz confirmed the news in an interview with Mike Vasilinda. He previously told USA Today Gov. Ron DeSantis was expected to announce the news sometime this week.

Moskowitz did not give an exact timeline for his departure, but said it “won’t won’t be imminent,” and that there would be a “gradual transition.”

Moskowitz was appointed as Director of Florida’s Division of by Governor Ron DeSantis in Jan. 2019, and has led the state’s response to COVID-19, hurricanes Dorian, Isaias, Laura and Sally, among other disasters. He previously served in the Florida House of Representatives, representing the Coral Springs area in northern Broward County, from 2012 to 2019.

His tenure ends two months into the state’s vaccine rollout.

Moskowitz made headlines last month for defending Florida’s vaccine rollout after the White House said half of the state’s allotted vaccine supply was being unused.

“I will note, cause we’re data first, facts first here, that they’ve only distributed about 50% of the vaccines that they have been given in Florida. So clearly they have a good deal of the vaccine, that supply will need to continue to increase as they are able to effectively reach people across the state,” said White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki.

“At the end of the day, this allocation game, they know it’s a supply issue. Every state knows it’s a supply issue. You know it’s a supply issue,” Moskowitz said. “We could turn on every pharmacy in the state if we had the doses.”

