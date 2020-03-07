Report: Costco suspends free sample practice amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: WJW Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Costco Food Stamps_564013

In this Oct. 6, 2009 photo, people shop at the Costco Wholesale Burbank store in Burbank, Calif. Costco said Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, it will start accepting food stamps at its warehouse clubs nationwide after testing them at stores in New York. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Costco is temporarily suspending its practice of handing out samples amid coronavirus fears, according to Business Insider.

The retailer is reportedly implementing this temporary suspension at all its chains in the United States and Canada.

Coronavirus spreads mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While there is no evidence suggesting that people can contract the virus through food, the CDC has cautioned against sharing food or drinks, especially if you’re feeling sick.

Business Insider says CDS, the company responsible for handling Costco’s samples across several countries, did not immediately respond to their request for comment, however a representative for CDS France said they were “aware that demonstrations in the US had been pulled and were awaiting instruction in their own country.”

This decision appears to come after shoppers raised concerns in recent weeks over the safety of the sampling amid a virus outbreak.

