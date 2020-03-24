Report coronavirus scams with BBB’s online tracker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scammers are wasting no time using the coronavirus pandemic to their advantage.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are cashing in on people’s anxiety about the disease. They’re warning consumers to look out for fake cures, phony prevention measures, and other coronavirus cons.

The BBB says consumers can use its BBB Scam Tracker to report such scams online.

To report a scam, visit the www.bbb.org/SCAMTRACKER.

To search for coronavirus scams, go to the “Scam Type” field under the “Search for Scams,” and click on COVID-19.

