Report: Coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome confirmed in 2 Florida children

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – At least two children in Florida are battling an illness that’s been linked to the coronavirus, the Miami Herald reports.

According to the Herald, Jackson Health System confirmed the two children have both been hospitalized in Miami at the Holtz Children’s Hospital. The report says the health system also confirmed both cases “meet the criteria for multi-system inflammatory syndrome.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent doctors across the nation a health alert last week about the mysterious illness. Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, has been linked to COVID-19 in children, the CDC says. They’re currently trying to figure out if the syndrome is specific to children or if it also occurs in adults.

“There is limited information currently available about risk factors, pathogenesis, clinical course, and treatment for MIS-C,” explained the alert. “CDC is requesting healthcare providers report suspected cases to public health authorities to better characterize this newly recognized condition in the pediatric population.”

Experts say it MIS-C symptoms mimic symptoms of Kawasaki disease, including severe inflammation of the coronary arteries.

“Maybe red eyes without a lot of drainage, maybe a rash, maybe joint pains that are severe, red lips, swollen hands and feet,” said Dr. Sarmistha Hauger, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Texas. “Just miserableness and not feeling well. Those are the kinds of things that you should seek care for.”

The CDC says a diagnosis needs to include a COVID-19 antigen test; or exposure within the four weeks before symptoms started.

Dr. Patricia Emmanuel, professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, advises parents with concerns to seek immediate help.

“If you’re worried and you want your child to be evaluated, take them to their physician, take them to their provider,” she said. “I think it’s important that we talk about it and we’re aware of it so it can be recognized.”

