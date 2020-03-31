Report: 31% of people sleeping less due to COVID-19 related anxiety

by: Jordan Highsmith

In this March 27, 2020 photo, Vicktery Zimmerman works from her home in Chicago during the coronavirus-related order to shelter in place. A self-proclaimed extrovert, Zimmerman has come up with workarounds like video calls to help herself deal with the lack of social interaction. (Justin Zimmerman via AP)

(WIAT) — As many people across the United States adjust to the new ‘normal’ of staying indoors and traveling less, it’s shaken most Americans’ daily routine.

President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to April 30. For many, that means another month of working from home, another month without a job and fewer trips to restaurants, bars and other entertaining activities.

According to a survey by Piplsay, 31% of people say they are sleeping less during the coronavirus outbreak.

More of their survey presents:

  • 63% of Americans say their TV/online consumption has increased by several hours
  • 66% of Americans have almost stopped eating out or ordering takeaways
  • 62% of Americans have stocked up on at least a month’s worth of essential items

As the World Health Organization continues to encourage people to maintain social distancing and adhere to the guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, staying in has started to become the new normal.

