Rep. Charlie Crist proposes new bill ‘Vaccines for Veterans’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Congressman Charlie Crist announced a proposal for a new bill aimed at making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for more veterans at the VA.

The Congressman made the announcement at the VFW Post #39 in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.

The bill is called “Vaccines for Veterans” and Rep. Crist is looking to change the criteria needed for veterans to be eligible to get the vaccine at the VA.

“You have to be 75 years of age and also signed up with VA Health. If you are not, you can’t get a vaccine,” said Rep. Charlie Crist on the current requirements veterans have to meet to get the vaccine at the VA.

The VA follows guidelines from the Federal Government and the CDC. Crist wants to change those requirements, lowering the age requirement.

“It is simply wrong that our veterans are not getting more vaccinated than they are already. It should be lowered what it is for other people in the state of Florida 65 and older instead of 75 and older,” added Rep. Crist.

The Congressman tells 8 On Your Side he is hoping to file the bill next week. When asked about the support for the bill, he says “I can’t imagine anyone voting against this bill.”