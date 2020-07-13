Rep. Castor blames Trump, DeSantis for surge in COVID-19 cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida has now become an international hotspot for new coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the state surpassed 15,000 new cases in a single day.

By comparison, the state of New York’s highest total was just over 11,500 cases on April 14 and New York has seen a steady decline in cases ever since.

Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor says President Trump and Gov. DeSantis are failing Florida.

“If we really want to get to a point where we can make sure businesses can reopen safely and kids can go back to school safely the State of Florida and President Trump, they are going to have to become more focused on using the resources that Congress has provided,” said Castor.

DeSantis maintains the number of positive cases in Florida has now stabilized.

“We increased from the end of June into July, but then it’s been plateaued for the last two weeks, which is a good sign,” said DeSantis at a weekend briefing in Bradenton.

DeSantis says the state is working on setting up fast lanes at testing centers for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 so they can be tested more rapidly and get their test results back sooner.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, a Distinguished Service Professor of Public Health Medicine at USF says testing is key to stopping the spread of the virus.

“Testing is very important so we can get a picture of the landscape in our community to know where the disease is spreading, how it’s spreading and to whom it’s spreading so if there is an eruption in our community we can dive in and put that little spark out before it turns into a forest fire,” said Dr. Wolfson.

Dr. Wolfson says getting the rapid test results online is critical because some employers are now requiring someone have two negative tests in a row before they can return to work and given the current delays in the system Dr. Wolfson points out that could be devastating to be out of work that long.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: