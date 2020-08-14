Reopening schools: Judge considers motion to dismiss teacher union lawsuit as Hillsborough Schools change plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A state judge is expected to decide on a lawsuit aimed at delaying the start of in-person teaching Friday.

The hearing comes as the Hillsborough County School District is forced to change its plans for the start of the school year.

The state’s largest teacher union, the Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education, and Commissioner Richard Corcoran to stop in-person learning.

The teachers union said they want their district to be able to make the best decision for the community, without the threat of funds being withheld by the state. The state filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis was pushing for a plan to have all students learn online for the first month. However, the state rejected that plan and whittled it down to one week of online learning before opening brick-and-mortar schools.

Many Hillsborough teachers are disappointed with the news.

“There are teachers in tears every day that are going to that building, they’re scared and they should be,” said Amanda Fessenden who teaches at Ben Hill Middle School. Fessenden said she was crushed when she heard the online-only plan was down to one week.

“These are my friends, and they are my family, and I don’t like it. It’s not okay,” she said.

Classes in Hillsborough County are set to begin on Aug. 24.

The lawsuit hearing begins at 11 a.m. Friday. You can watch it live on WFLA.com.

