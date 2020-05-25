Rental car companies struggling amid pandemic expected to sell vehicles at huge discounts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is keeping people at home and thus in turn affecting not only the airline industry but the car industry, too.

CNN reports that rental car companies like all the major ones – Hertz, Enterprise, Alamo Avis, Budget, and others – routinely sell off cars, usually after a year or two of service.

Most of the companies list the cars for sale on their respective websites, where shoppers can search inventories and test drives are usually much more generous than you’ll find at your local used car dealer.

Potential buyers should take advantage of the long try-out periods to get the car inspected by a mechanic and make sure it has no hidden issues, Jon Linkov, an editor with Consumer Reports magazine, told CNN. Rental companies do offer “certified” used car programs and promise thorough inspections.

He also recommends buying from one of the major rental car companies rather than a smaller car rental company.

Shoppers should also research their financing options before buying, Linkov said, with many rental car companies offering financing options for customers with good credit.