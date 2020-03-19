Regions Bank temporarily limits in-person services amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA (WFLA) – Regions Bank will only be open by drive-thru or lobby appointment until further notice in wake of the coronavirus.
Regions says this will start Thursday, March 19, in-person branch-banking services will be temporarily limited to either drive-through service during regular hours or in-office service by appointment only at area Regions Bank branches.
Customers can use the Make an Appointment feature on Regions website to schedule standard consumer banking services. Appointments should be limited to individual consumers or business clients rather than large groups.
For more information click here.
