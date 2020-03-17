REFUND INFO: WrestleMania to be performed at empty facility

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Raymond James Stadium tweeted WrestleMania refund information on Tuesday, after the event was moved to World Wrestling Entertainment’s training facility in Orlando.

If fans purchased their tickets at ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, refunds will be made available once the ticket office reopens. The office is currently closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

If fans purchased their tickets for any of the weekend’s events through a third party vendor such as TicketMaster, a refund will automatically be issued within the next 30 days.

WrestleMania’s local organizing committee issued a statement Tuesday, saying in part, “while we are saddened that this unforeseen situation has led us to today’s announcement, this is totally the right call for the safety and security of everyone involved.”

“The Team Tampa Bay-WWE partnership has never been stronger,” the statement ends.