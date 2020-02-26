Red Sox prospect quarantined in Florida hotel room amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Boston Red Sox have asked one of their prospects to stay quarantined in his Florida hotel room amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

CNN reports the organization asked the prospect, a player from Taiwan, not to report yet to the team’s spring training complex. The Red Sox train at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers.

The Boston Globe first reported the news, citing a Facebook post from the player. The Globe identified the prospect as 20-year-old Chih-Jung Liu, a right-handed pitcher.

According to the report, a Red Sox spokesman said worries about coronavirus led them to use “an overabundance of caution.”

>> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS

The team’s medical staff has been monitoring the player, who says he feels fine. He is expected to be at the spring training complex for physicals on Saturday.

According to CNN, the Globe report says Liu flew to Fort Myers last week after leaving from Taipei and went through San Francisco.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa"

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on "The Voice" tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.

Thumbnail for the video titled "This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on "The Voice" tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round."

Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County"

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for missing jet skier, police say"

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 memorial pkg"

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car"

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay"

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss