Red Cross to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

(WFLA/WCSC) – The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The organization made the announcement on Monday.

The test, which was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration, could indicate if the donor’s immune system has previously produced antibodies to the coronavirus.

Red Cross released a statement, saying it hopes testing for COVID-19 antibodies will let donors know whether they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

But, a positive antibody test result does not confirm a COVID-19 infection.

Those who donate blood through the Red Cross can find out their results through the organization’s app.

OneBlood began testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies in May.