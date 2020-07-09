LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Recycling pick up to resume every other week for Hillsborough Co. residents on July 13

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bottled Water Craze Outpaces Recycling Efforts_498538

SAN FRANCISCO – MARCH 2: Recycled plastic bottles are seen at the San Francisco Recycling Center March 2, 2005 in San Francisco, California. Bottled water is the single largest growth area among all beverages, more than doubling over the last decade. Only about 12 percent of plastic bottles, mostly water, were recycled in 2003, according […]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has announced that residential recycling collection service every other week, beginning Monday, July 13.

On June 24, a “significant” shortage of truck drivers caused by COVID-19 forced a Hillsborough County waste company to temporarily suspend recycle collection.

This temporary service interruption only impacted residential solid waste customers served by Waste Connections.

By temporarily shifting to an every-other-week collection schedule, Waste Connections will be able to provide dependable recycling collection service as staffing levels gradually increase over the coming weeks. 

Residents can learn when their blue recycling cart is scheduled to be collected by visiting HCFLGov.net/WasteConnectionsRecycling.

For more information, please call the Solid Waste Customer Service Team at (813) 272-5680.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss