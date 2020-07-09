Recycling pick up to resume every other week for Hillsborough Co. residents on July 13

SAN FRANCISCO – MARCH 2: Recycled plastic bottles are seen at the San Francisco Recycling Center March 2, 2005 in San Francisco, California. Bottled water is the single largest growth area among all beverages, more than doubling over the last decade. Only about 12 percent of plastic bottles, mostly water, were recycled in 2003, according […]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has announced that residential recycling collection service every other week, beginning Monday, July 13.

On June 24, a “significant” shortage of truck drivers caused by COVID-19 forced a Hillsborough County waste company to temporarily suspend recycle collection.

This temporary service interruption only impacted residential solid waste customers served by Waste Connections.

By temporarily shifting to an every-other-week collection schedule, Waste Connections will be able to provide dependable recycling collection service as staffing levels gradually increase over the coming weeks.

Residents can learn when their blue recycling cart is scheduled to be collected by visiting HCFLGov.net/WasteConnectionsRecycling.

For more information, please call the Solid Waste Customer Service Team at (813) 272-5680.