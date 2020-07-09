Recycling pick up to resume every other week for Hillsborough Co. residents on July 13

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has announced that residential recycling collection service every other week, beginning Monday, July 13.
On June 24, a “significant” shortage of truck drivers caused by COVID-19 forced a Hillsborough County waste company to temporarily suspend recycle collection.
This temporary service interruption only impacted residential solid waste customers served by Waste Connections.
By temporarily shifting to an every-other-week collection schedule, Waste Connections will be able to provide dependable recycling collection service as staffing levels gradually increase over the coming weeks.
Residents can learn when their blue recycling cart is scheduled to be collected by visiting HCFLGov.net/WasteConnectionsRecycling.
For more information, please call the Solid Waste Customer Service Team at (813) 272-5680.