Recovered from COVID-19? SunCoast Blood Centers needs your plasma

Coronavirus

A phlebotomist takes blood samples for testing as Mckinley Edelman, 26, a recovered COVID-19 patient, donates plasma. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SunCoast Blood Centers is making an urgent call for potential donors.

The center says its in desperate need of convalescent plasma and is seeking donors.

Convalescent plasma comes from patients who have covered from COVID-19. It is used to treat infections and may be beneficial for treating the virus. SunCoast said it only has enough convalescent plasma for 22 treatments.

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and wish to donate, visit Suncoast’s website.

