Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in experimental treatment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovered coronavirus patients are giving back after getting back on their feet… by getting on the Big Red Bus.

OneBlood is actively collecting plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 so it can be transfused to people with the virus, in hopes of aiding their recovery.

  • Florida reporting 15,698 cases and 323 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

It’s an experimental treatment called “COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.”

People who have recovered from the virus have developed antibodies that remain in the plasma portion of their blood.

OneBlood said transfusing that plasma containing those antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system.

The treatment is approved by the FDA on an emergency basis.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was the first convalescent plasma donor and others have stepped up.

Two of those donors are Karen, a registered dietician who works in ICU environments, and Johnathan, a cardiologist.

“I couldn’t give up the opportunity to help someone or you know, give that up, ’cause [the virus] is just sitting in my body and if it can help someone that’s in the ICU that’s in critical care then I’m going to do it,” Karen said.

She encourages all COVID-19 survivors to get out and donate plasma through OneBlood, because you never know who is on the other side of your donation.

“But just think about a family that’s in the ICU, hoping that their family member — their mom, their grandma, their grandpa, sister, brother — is going to get over this disease,” she explained. “And no other treatments work, maybe this treatment will work and get them home.”

Johnathan wants survivors to remember what they went through.

“You don’t want anybody to you know have something worse than that,” he said.

“So [the donation] doesn’t take that long 45 minutes you’re not doing anything anyway just come over and donate and try to help somebody else.”

