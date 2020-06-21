Recent spike in COVID-19 cases raises concerns for Tampa Bay residents

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and in the Tampa Bay area have residents concerned.

A 17-year-old Pasco County teen died of COVID-19, health officials reported Saturday. The Florida Department of Health reports the teen did not contract the virus by traveling, and it is unknown if he came in contact with a confirmed case.

8 On Your Side spoke with some Tampa Bay-area residents about the death and recent spike in cases.

“Its clear that it does not discriminate,” concerned resident Jim Lemyre said. “If we are going to go back to school it’s something they should think about. We could see that numbers get younger and we don’t want to see that especially kids getting sick.”

Governor Ron DeSantis said over the weekend that a majority of the new positive cases were among the younger adult population.

Diane Payne is a mother to a few in that age group and she agrees with the Governor.

“It is true the kids ages 20 to 30 year olds are not concerned. So I am just trying to keep on them to be extra careful,” added mother Diane Payne.

Governor DeSantis also stated in his press conference that despite the recent spike in cases, the state would not be shutting down again.

