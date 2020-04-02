Rays, Rowdies donate 1 million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay; will match donations

The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies have stepped forward help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams are donating 1 million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay. The teams will match donations to the organization up to an additional 1.5 million meals.

Fans can visit their virtual food drive webpage and buy essential food items from a shopping list or make a monetary donation.

“Feeding Tampa Bay works every day to make sure that children and families don’t go without food,” said Rays president Brian Auld. “Now that the need is greater than ever, and that work is harder to do, we are honored to support their mission and encourage others to do the same. While we have to stay isolated from each other to help our community overcome this pandemic, we must also remain committed to our neighbors, especially those in need.”

To date, the Rays have helped donate more than 2 million meals through its partnership with the organization.

“Normally, our community would be in the stands, tuning in and cheering on our Tampa Bay Rays,” said Feeding Tampa Bay President & CEO Thomas Mantz. “Today, our beloved home team is turning the tables and cheering on our community to get through what is an uncertain and unprecedented time. We are in the midst of a crisis where more people need our help. Families are facing difficult circumstances due to missed paychecks and, even worse, layoffs; children are out of school and missing crucial meals; and seniors are being forced into weeks of isolation for their survival. The Tampa Bay Rays are standing up with Feeding Tampa Bay, giving us the momentum to provide to-go meals and groceries for our neighbors in our 10-county region. Together, we will get through this and get back to cheering on the team we love.”

To donate, visit donate.feedingtampabay.org/TeamingUp

