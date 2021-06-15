Rays offering free tickets for fans who get COVID-19 vaccine at the Trop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Anyone can now score two free Rays tickets to an upcoming game, all you have to do is get your COVID-19 vaccine at Tropicana Field.

As part of the Major League Baseball’s “Vaccinate at the Plate” initiative, Rays fans can receive a vaccination at Tropicana Field and two complimentary tickets to a future regular-season home game.

About an hour into the event those participating said it’s a homerun.

“I was the third person in line, [doors opened at 3:00 pm], and now I’m done at 3:30 pm,” said Sam DeBoer

“It was super fast,” said Matt Jones who also got through the line in about a half hour.

The Tampa Bay Rays worked in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for the event.

“It’s an exciting day for us, it’s going to be an exciting three days,” said Maggie Hall with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas.





‘Vaccinate at the plate’ event pics taken by Christine McLarty.

The event runs from Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gate 1 of Tropicana Field

Anyone who goes to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot will get two free tickets in the lower reserved seats, or the GTE Financial Party Deck.

If you’ve already recieved your vaccination, your out of luck on the freebie tickets.

“The important reason to get vacinated is to protect yourself. If you get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine you’re basically done in one day, if you choose Phizer you’ll have to come to the Dept. of Health for your second dose,” said Hall.

The Pfizer shot is available for ages 12 and up, J&J for those 18 and older.

“We feel vaccinations are important for our community to get back to normal,” Rays VP of Corporate Partnerships Brian Richeson said.

The Tampa Bay Rays will begin hosting games at a pre-pandemic capacity on July 5, the team announced in a news release Tuesday.

“With vaccination rates increasing across Florida and continued health and safety protocols in place at Tropicana Field, capacity at the ballpark will increase to approximately 25,000 fans, matching the capacity from the conclusion of the 2019 regular season,” the release said.

“This is a great team. It was a great team last year when we went to the world series. Now is the time when people are able to come up and see our players up close and personal. We’re making this as easy and free as possible,” said Richeson.

Vaccinate at the plate is 100 percent free, no insurance required, there’s no appointment or reservations necessary and you don’t have to be a Florida resident.

More information go to the official Rays Vaccinate at the Plate webpage.