Raymond James Stadium vaccination site opens Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state-supported vaccination site at University Mall and the COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium have traded places.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said it moved the vaccination site from the mall to the stadium to “address logistical problems such as traffic congestion and long wait times.”

Some seniors reported waiting in lines for hours to get their second dose at the mall, only to be turned away. Some even ran out of gasoline.

Vaccines are no longer being offered at the mall. People can get vaccines at Raymond James Stadium starting Monday. The agency said the new location will be able to accommodate 3,200 people each day.

If you’ve already scheduled your first or second-dose appointment, your appointment will be honored at the new location, officials said. If you received your first dose at University Mall, you will automatically be scheduled to receive your second dose at Raymond James.

To schedule a vaccine appointment at Raymond James Stadium, call 866-200-3896 or visit myvaccinefl.gov.